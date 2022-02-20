SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SMBK. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.
Shares of SMBK stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.72. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.13.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after buying an additional 29,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 19.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 82.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 46,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SmartFinancial
SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.
