SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SMBK. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.72. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.13.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after buying an additional 29,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 19.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 82.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 46,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

