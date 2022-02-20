Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.59 Million

Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will report sales of $151.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.30 million and the highest is $152.11 million. Smartsheet posted sales of $109.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year sales of $545.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $544.70 million to $545.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $721.51 million, with estimates ranging from $685.63 million to $752.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.13.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $210,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $719,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,573,071 over the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $55.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -47.38 and a beta of 1.46. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.14.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

