Smaugs NFT Price Tops $0.0318 (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $56,974.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smaugs NFT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00044373 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.79 or 0.06868457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,236.84 or 0.99942605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00049209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051553 BTC.

About Smaugs NFT

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smaugs NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smaugs NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smaugs NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smaugs NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.