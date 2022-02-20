SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). SmileDirectClub posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 211.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.30 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. State Street Corp increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,552,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,069 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 23.5% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,492,000 after purchasing an additional 777,555 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 882.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 592,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 531,991 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,049,000 after purchasing an additional 355,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDC opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.99. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $877.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.39.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

