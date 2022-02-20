Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Update

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,600 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 285,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SONN stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. The company has a market cap of $18.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SONN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 219,230 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 3,064.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 481,060 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 416.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 565,671 shares during the period. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.