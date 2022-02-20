Sonoco Products Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd.

Sonoco Products has increased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 40 consecutive years. Sonoco Products has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

NYSE SON opened at $59.01 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $69.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day moving average is $60.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after buying an additional 101,470 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 350.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 26,746 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.