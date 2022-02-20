Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Up to $2.88

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.88, but opened at $2.99. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 39,651 shares changing hands.
SRNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $873.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
