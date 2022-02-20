Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Up to $2.88

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.88, but opened at $2.99. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 39,651 shares changing hands.

SRNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $873.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,595,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,867,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 653,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,574,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 639,306 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,920,000 after purchasing an additional 575,472 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

