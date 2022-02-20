South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.38 million during the quarter. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 13.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 140.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 60.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the third quarter worth about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 74.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Plains Financial (SPFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.