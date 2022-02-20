Southern (NYSE:SO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Southern also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.000-$4.300 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE:SO traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,113,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054,927. Southern has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.17. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Southern will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,230 shares of company stock worth $5,524,512. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $728,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 129,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.