Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) PT Raised to C$9.50 at ATB Capital

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SDE. CIBC set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.17.

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at C$4.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$507.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.45. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of C$2.35 and a twelve month high of C$6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

