SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,977,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,996 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.24% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $155,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 15,944 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,144,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,626,000 after buying an additional 105,943 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 106,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 133,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.76.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

