Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives $115.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SPB opened at $92.11 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.47 and its 200 day moving average is $93.49.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 65.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

