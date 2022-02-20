Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total transaction of $564,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $3,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,772 shares of company stock worth $13,677,353. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -114.57 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.07. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $145.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.