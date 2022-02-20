Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Buy Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their buy rating on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price target on the stock.
SPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.80.
Sprout Social stock traded down $5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.70. 1,641,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,271. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day moving average of $104.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.57 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $145.42.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 30.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,153,000 after purchasing an additional 245,816 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
