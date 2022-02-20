Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Buy Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their buy rating on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price target on the stock.

SPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.80.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social stock traded down $5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.70. 1,641,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,271. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day moving average of $104.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.57 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $145.42.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $40,661.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $3,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,772 shares of company stock worth $13,677,353. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 30.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,153,000 after purchasing an additional 245,816 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.