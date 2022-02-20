Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $13.65 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 640,641 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,273 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of Regions Financial worth $13,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 979.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 154.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

Regions Financial stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.36.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.