Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 55,637 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 336.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,637 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $12,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Shares of CCI opened at $162.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.48 and a 200-day moving average of $185.81. The company has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

