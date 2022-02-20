SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.220-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.100-$5.400 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.92. 1,357,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,121. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $62.93 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.61.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 615,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after buying an additional 348,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,022,000 after acquiring an additional 264,177 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,105,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,631,000 after acquiring an additional 122,192 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,590,000 after acquiring an additional 39,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 276,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,644,000 after acquiring an additional 34,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

