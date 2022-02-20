SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.100-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.13 billion-$5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.23 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.220-$1.280 EPS.

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.89. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.61.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,105,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,631,000 after purchasing an additional 122,192 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,590,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 615,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after purchasing an additional 348,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,022,000 after purchasing an additional 264,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 405,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

