STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Bought by ACT Capital L.L.C.

ACT Capital L.L.C. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the quarter. STAAR Surgical comprises about 17.9% of ACT Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ACT Capital L.L.C. owned about 0.56% of STAAR Surgical worth $34,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,528,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,615,000 after purchasing an additional 76,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,023 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 176.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,200,000 after purchasing an additional 452,609 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 31.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,416,000 after acquiring an additional 97,397 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $66.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.95. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $163.08.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

