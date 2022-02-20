STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 308,974 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.84% of STAAR Surgical worth $51,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 14.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $66.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.95. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $163.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

