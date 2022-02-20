STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $156.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will announce sales of $156.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.97 million and the highest is $156.33 million. STAG Industrial posted sales of $134.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year sales of $650.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $645.20 million to $657.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $737.20 million, with estimates ranging from $722.28 million to $744.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 33.0% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 5.1% during the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 106,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $4,393,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $10,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $38.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.71. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 115.87%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

