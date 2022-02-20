Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Standex International reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $5.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SXI. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Standex International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 106.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth $145,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SXI traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,360. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Standex International has a 12 month low of $86.30 and a 12 month high of $121.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standex International (SXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.