Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $264,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 287,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 761,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,650,000 after purchasing an additional 39,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 65,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CSX. Citigroup boosted their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.31. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

