Stelac Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.23.

Shares of SE stock opened at $127.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.27. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $119.41 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

