Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2022

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.70.

Shares of NTIOF opened at $79.68 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $88.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

