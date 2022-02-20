Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) Price Target to C$10.50

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTRP. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Field Trip Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
NASDAQ FTRP opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Field Trip Health has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $6.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Field Trip Health Company Profile
Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.
