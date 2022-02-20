Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) Price Target to C$10.50

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTRP. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Field Trip Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ FTRP opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Field Trip Health has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $6.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTRP. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Field Trip Health by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,337,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 1,731,477 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the third quarter valued at about $4,515,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Field Trip Health by 439.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 185,988 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Field Trip Health during the third quarter worth about $822,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Field Trip Health during the third quarter worth about $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

