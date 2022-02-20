Stifel Nicolaus Increases Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target to C$80.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PDS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.73.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $747.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.99. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $59.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth $1,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

