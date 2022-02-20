Stifel Nicolaus Trims Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Target Price to $101.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CROX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Crocs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.00.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.94 and a 200-day moving average of $140.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs has a 52 week low of $70.34 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

