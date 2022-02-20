StockNews.com Downgrades Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) to Hold

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IPI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intrepid Potash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

NYSE:IPI opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.39 million, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 2.23. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $52.91.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

