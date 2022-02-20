StockNews.com Downgrades Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) to Hold

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $60.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average is $67.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 90.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $119,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 15,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $1,216,967.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,047 shares of company stock worth $15,183,249 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

