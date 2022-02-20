StockNews.com Lowers Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

GLDD stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $949.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.72. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.