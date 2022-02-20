StockNews.com Upgrades Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) to Buy

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.29.

NYSE:CRK opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $11.34. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

