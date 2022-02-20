Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 117.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314,407 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,132 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 449.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,146,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846,906 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,190 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.