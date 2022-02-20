Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 21.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,422,000 after purchasing an additional 982,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,857,000 after purchasing an additional 840,200 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 22.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,780 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

