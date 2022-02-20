Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $201,237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in General Motors by 1,193.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,158,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,763,000 after buying an additional 1,991,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 33.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,474,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,993,000 after buying an additional 1,855,245 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura decreased their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,943 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

