Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 90.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,573 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harber Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 141.5% during the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 92,528 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 25.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,858,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.74.

ATVI opened at $81.05 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $103.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.