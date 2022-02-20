Storj (STORJ) Hits 1-Day Volume of $23.22 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One Storj coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a market capitalization of $374.58 million and approximately $23.22 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STORJ is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 384,670,540 coins. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

