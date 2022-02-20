Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 41,099 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Strategic Education worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 12,100.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 51.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 159.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,120,405.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $320,534.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of STRA opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.90. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $95.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

