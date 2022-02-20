Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SOHVY stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters.

