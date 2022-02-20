Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SOHVY stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Get Sumitomo Heavy Industries alerts:

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.