Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
SOHVY stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile
