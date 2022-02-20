Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $580,954.00

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 20th. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0918 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $31.70 million and $580,954.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 625,173,921 coins and its circulating supply is 345,102,353 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

