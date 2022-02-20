Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $68.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LSCC. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.33. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.60, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 15,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $1,216,967.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $3,876,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,047 shares of company stock worth $15,183,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,131,000 after acquiring an additional 39,790 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $3,983,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

