Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $125.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.06.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.93, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $912,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,075. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $9,580,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $533,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

