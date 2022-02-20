SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $860.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $805.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Maxim Group upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $792.59.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $613.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $467.22 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $652.79 and a 200-day moving average of $654.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $120,828.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,480 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,133. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

