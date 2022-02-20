SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for scPharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.32). SVB Leerink has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

SCPH stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36. scPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPH. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 139,003 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John H. Tucker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.