SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for scPharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.32). SVB Leerink has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
SCPH stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36. scPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
In related news, CEO John H. Tucker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
scPharmaceuticals Company Profile
scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.
