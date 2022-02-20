Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWMAY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

SWMAY traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.50. 232,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.88. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.