Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will post $71.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.45 million to $73.02 million. Synchronoss Technologies posted sales of $69.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $278.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.24 million to $279.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $293.94 million, with estimates ranging from $290.13 million to $299.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.17.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.