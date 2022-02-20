Syscoin Hits Market Cap of $374.71 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $374.71 million and approximately $32.84 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.40 or 0.00288474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015118 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000975 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000599 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 632,948,578 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.