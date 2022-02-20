SysGroup (LON:SYS) Stock Price Up 1%

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS)’s share price rose 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.75 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.75 ($0.35). Approximately 77 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 27,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.35).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SysGroup in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.58 million and a P/E ratio of 42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 32.51.

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed IT, cloud hosting, and IT consultancy services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers managed, cloud hosting and security, and disaster recovery services, as well as professional and consultancy services; and hardware and software licenses.

