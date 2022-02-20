T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $172.00 to $159.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. T. Rowe Price Group traded as low as $142.50 and last traded at $142.95, with a volume of 2869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.42.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.71.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

