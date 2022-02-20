Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tanzanian Gold Corp is a mineral resource company. It engages in the exploration and development of gold properties primarily in Tanzania. The Company’s principal properties include Buckreef Project, Kigosi Project, Lunguya Project Area, Itetemia Property and Luhala Property. Tanzanian Gold Corp, formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation, is based in TORONTO Ontario. “

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tanzanian Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN TRX opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Tanzanian Gold has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.84. The company has a market cap of $96.64 million, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Tanzanian Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanzanian Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 274,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanzanian Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tanzanian Gold Company Profile

Tanzanian Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

